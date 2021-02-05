Plane may have broken up midair before deadly crash near Chitina

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The plane involved in Thursday’s deadly crash near the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park may have broken up during its flight, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash happening about 13 miles northeast of Chitina.

Two people on board died. According to NTSB Alaska Chief Clint Johnson, the charter flight also carried mail bound for McCarthy.

“The good samaritans, and the National Guard helicopter crew indicated there were two distinctive wreckage sites, whereas the main wreckage, which includes the fuselage, and the wings, and the engine,” Johnson said. “Most notably, the tail of the airplane is roughly about 200 yards behind the main wreckage site. That’s a game-changer for us.”

Johnson says a good samaritan found the wreckage and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified of the crash around noon. Their reports are why the NTSB believes the plane may have suffered a midair break up before the crash.

Johnson went on to say the terrain also presents challenges for recovering the wreckage.

Alaska State Troopers and the National Park Service are trying to recover the bodies of the victims.

