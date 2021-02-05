Stepping up and out, Walk 4 Warmth is helping Alaskans with rent and utilities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Walk 4 Warmth is an annual fundraiser through United Way Alaska to help people avoid homelessness.

Like so many other fundraisers, this year they are going virtual with a week-long event, encouraging Alaskans to get out and enjoy the outdoors while donating money for people impacted by COVID-19.

“This year we’re doing a sort of do-it-yourself model so we’re asking community members to step up and step out any way they would like to,” says Rachel Lee the digital engagement manager at United Way of Anchorage. “You don’t have to walk you can go skiing or hiking or ice skating with the family anyway to just get out have some fun and do some physical activity and help raise awareness and funds for the cause.”

People can sign up to participate and donate at United Way of Anchorage’s website.

The money raised will go directly to prevent homelessness by helping families and individuals with rent and utility assistance. And because of a grant, donations will be matched.

“We’re really hoping to continue to help out folks that have been deeply affected by the economic consequences of COVID-19 through business closures and layoffs and having their hours cut,” says Lee. “And so this is just another avenue for us to raise funds to help those folks and ensure that everyone stays housed and warm this winter.”

Event sponsors include Enstar Natural Gas Company and the Rasmuson Foundation.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, United Way encourages you to call 211.

United Way of Anchorage encourages those walking to document their activity on social media with #Walk4Warmth and #LiveUnitedANC.

