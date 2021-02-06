Advertisement

An even colder week ahead

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:52 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold has become entrenched across Alaska and even colder temperatures are expected for the week ahead. Areas of the Interior are looking at lows between 30 and 50 below zero with highs only near 20 below.

Southcentral will also see colder temperatures by the start of next week but Saturday will be fairly mild, with highs in the mid to low 20s. Decreasing clouds across the region and sunshine for Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found
3 dead after Bear Mountain avalanche, troopers say
Marvin Abbott visits his daughter, Rachelle, in an Anchorage intensive care unit in the fall of...
Man who camped out in protest of ICU policies welcomes daughter back home
Canada imposes lengthy cruise ship ban, likely ending Alaska summer sailing season
Steven Downs, accused of the rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, in 1993, appeared in court this...
Police error prompts call to toss evidence in Alaska killing

Latest News

Another cold week ahead across Interior Alaska. A mild Saturday and a sunny Sunday for...
Friday Evening Forecast
Friday, February 5 Morning Weather
Brief shot of snow into the evening hours
Friday, February 5 Morning Weather
Friday, February 5 Morning Weather
Alaska will continue to see the cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills for the next...
Dangerously cold wind chills across Alaska