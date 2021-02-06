An even colder week ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold has become entrenched across Alaska and even colder temperatures are expected for the week ahead. Areas of the Interior are looking at lows between 30 and 50 below zero with highs only near 20 below.

Southcentral will also see colder temperatures by the start of next week but Saturday will be fairly mild, with highs in the mid to low 20s. Decreasing clouds across the region and sunshine for Sunday.

