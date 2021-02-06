Lack of cruise tourists sets another challenge for downtown Anchorage businesses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - News that cruise ships won’t be coming to the state for a second summer is an economic hit for Southeast Alaska, but it isn’t good news for many Anchorage businesses either. Amanda Moser, director of Anchorage Downtown Partnership, said downtown, in particular, has been hit hard by the pandemic. A lack of cruise ship visitors is just another blow.

“We have been impacted by the closures and the emergency orders and folks working from home,” said Moser. “And this is just another element that is going to be an impact on our community.”

The pandemic has hit bars and restaurants the hardest. 49th State Brewing owner David McCarthy said his business is in no danger of closing, but without cruise visitors, they won’t be hiring like they normally would for summer. Instead of doubling their staff, McCarthy said he let five people go.

“So, unfortunately, we had to make layoffs immediately so we could lower our payroll,” he said. “And right now we are actually at a freeze on hiring until we can navigate what that summer is going to look like.”

Michael Robuck, the owner of Alaska Mint, said summer cruise tourists account for 60% to 70% of his business in a typical year. But Robuck doubts this coming summer could be any worse than the last one when downtown streets were mostly empty.

“We’re used to that in January, but we aren’t used to that in July,” he said.

Still, Robuck said he is hopeful that issues with cruise ships might be resolved in time to save the upcoming season.

“Possibly they can bypass Canada somehow and come to Alaska. That would be nice. We want everyone to be safe, of course, but we also want them to visit.”

Many downtown business owners say they would welcome tourists no matter how they get here, including Deborah Bonito, owner of The Kobuk Coffee and Tea on Fifth Avenue.

“Encourage your friends and family to come up on your own,” said Bonito. “You don’t need a cruise ship to get here.”

Bonito, who said support from locals has helped keep her business afloat, reminded people that shopping locally may be more important than ever.

“You don’t always think of a Grizzly Brothers or a Kobuk or an Alaska Mint as a place where you would get your gifts or your sweatshirt or your cool bar of soap,” she said. “But there are a lot of great staples that are sold in these shops downtown. And some of them, a majority of them, can be Alaska Made.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.