Advertisement

More than 100,000 Alaskans vaccinated against COVID-19

(ktuu)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:28 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of Friday, 101,631 people in Alaska have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including over 41,700 people in Anchorage. According to Dr. Janet Johston, epidemiologist for the Anchorage Health Department, that’s about 15% of Anchorage’s population.

Johnston says more than 15,100 Anchorage residents have received a second dose.

Case counts across the municipality continue to decrease as well, however, Johnston says they’re not quite decreasing at the rate they were in recent weeks. On average, it takes about a week after exposure for someone infected with COVID-19 to develop symptoms, and then a few more days to get tested and get results back and into the state tracking system. Muni health officials say it’s something to think about over the Super Bowl weekend.

“Many cases that arose over the holidays last December, where people thought they weren’t positive, got together with family and friends, and then realized later that they had been infectious,” said Johnston. “The COVID-19 virus is devious when it comes to asymptomatic spread, and we need to be on guard against it.”

While case counts have been decreasing, muni officials say the number of hospitalizations has been increasing. Johnston said there were 40 hospitalized infectious COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with only four staffed adult ICU beds available.

“This increase in hospitalizations reminds us that Anchorage serves as the health care hub for much of the state. With serious COVID-19 outbreaks in other parts of the state, including in the seafood industry, we are seeing more very sick COVID-19 patients in Anchorage hospitals.”

Johnston says the drop in cases is not due to a decrease in testing. She says testing volume is holding steady and well above national target levels. According to Johnston, the percent of COVID-19 tests in Anchorage with a positive result has decreased from 3.2 percent to 2.6 percent, moving Anchorage into the low-risk category for testing.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found
3 dead after Bear Mountain avalanche, troopers say
Marvin Abbott visits his daughter, Rachelle, in an Anchorage intensive care unit in the fall of...
Man who camped out in protest of ICU policies welcomes daughter back home
Canada imposes lengthy cruise ship ban, likely ending Alaska summer sailing season
Steven Downs, accused of the rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, in 1993, appeared in court this...
Police error prompts call to toss evidence in Alaska killing

Latest News

Downtown businesses say news that the cruise ships won't be coming is just another blow.
Lack of cruise tourists sets another challenge for downtown Anchorage businesses
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Iditarod 2021 ceremonial start canceled
The Drip in Spenard features specialty drinks named after Black leaders who have helped shape...
Spenard coffee shop highlights Black leaders
With the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump set to begin Monday we get a look...
A look ahead: What to expect of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump