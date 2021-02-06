Mushers hope Willow 300 gets them a place in the Iditarod

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Willow 300 mushers are dealing with final preparations before their next race.

“I think about a million and one things on my mind,” said Susannah Tuminelli. “Those last-minute checklists making sure I’ve got everything.”

She and other teams take off from Deshka Landing for the start of the annual Willow 300.

“I’m hoping to qualify for Iditarod at some point in the next couple of years,” said Michaela O’Connor, one of a record 26 rookies.

The Willow 300 helps qualify people for the Iditarod. That’s if mushers meet certain conditions.

“You actually need to have two 300 mile races and another race of at least 150 miles. It gives us a chance to review the entrants,” said Iditarod Race Director Mark Nordman. “The reason for doing that is to make sure their experiences is good with Iditarod.”

The Willow 300 feels a lot like the Iditarod. Teams leave at two-minute intervals, which is how it’s done in the Iditarod.

Plus, for the first time, Deshka Landing will serve as the Iditarod’s start and finish lines.

That has benefits for mushers

“Seeing the lay of the land, kind of knowing how it’s going to look like,” said Tuminelli. “That helps me visualize both start and finish.”

“Excited to have the Iditarod coming up soon. Coming from home to home,” said Iditarod veteran Nic Petit.

First, though, he’s focused on winning his fourth straight Willow 300 title.

The winner of the Willow 300 is expected to cross the finish line at the Sheep Creek Lodge Saturday.

