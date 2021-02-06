Advertisement

Pandemic adaptations: 25th Alaska Ski for Women kicks off this weekend

(KTUU)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:56 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 25th Alaska Ski for Women is starting this weekend.

Unlike its usual one-day event, it is now spread over five to keep people distanced and safer, Alaska Ski for Women Director Molly Mylius said.

Starting Sunday, Alaskans can take to the trails of Kincaid Park to help raise funds for the non-profits who work to end domestic violence.

Aside from the event being open longer, the whole family is encouraged to sign up this year, even men for the first time, Mylius said.

“This year, we decided to open up registration to men. The reason is, because when we were planning the event, in fall, so in October, November, the cases here were pretty bad, and so we wanted to encourage families and households to ski together and discourage groups from getting together,” she said.

The event runs from Feb. 7-11.

The four-kilometer course will be decorated. There is also a raffle, as well as a distance challenge, where participants can track how far they ski over the five days.

The costume contest is being held virtually this year.

“The submission is virtual, but the costumes are still very real,” Mylius said.

More information about the contest, a copy of the course map and a link to buy tickets is available here.

