Pebble Partnership, former CEO served with federal subpoenas

Tom Collier, Pebble Mine Partnership CEO, testifies before Congress about the future of the...
Tom Collier, Pebble Mine Partnership CEO, testifies before Congress about the future of the Pebble Mine project in southern Alaska. (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The company behind the Pebble Mine project and its former CEO, Tom Collier, have been served with federal subpoenas as part of a grand jury investigation that involves “previously disclosed recordings of private conversations regarding the Pebble Project.” That’s according to Northern Dynasty, the parent company of the project.

Northern Dynasty Minerals released the announcement Friday. The subpoenas were issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska. Collier and the Pebble Partnership are to produce documents in connection to the investigation, the press release says.

Collier resigned in September after video recordings, later dubbed as the “Pebble Tapes,” were released by an environmental group that hired people to pose as potential investors. Northern Dynasty says it, the Pebble Partnership and Collier intend to cooperate with the investigation.

