A push of cold air moves into Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air is going to move into Southeast Alaska through the weekend and into the early part of next week. The cold air is filtering down from northwest Canada and bringing another burst of cold air to the Interior as well as sliding into the Panhandle. Southeast won’t see the same intense cold as areas like Fort Yukon where they will see highs near 35 below zero, but the cold will be well below what is normal for the Panhandle. Normal highs around Juneau for this time of year are 34 degrees. Highs Monday are forecast to be 15 degrees for Juneau which is 19 degrees below normal.

Southcentral will also see cold temperatures for the first part of the week but some clouds, a chance of snow and warmer temperatures are likely to swing through the region by midweek. Anchorage will experience daytime highs near 10 degrees through Tuesday but temperatures warm to the upper 20s by the end of the week.

