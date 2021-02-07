Advertisement

Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash

Chitina
Chitina(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers successfully recovered the bodies of those who died in a Feb. 4 plane crash near Chitina Saturday.

According to a release from AST, troopers and National Park Service Rangers arrived at the crash site at noon Saturday after constructing a landing zone and documenting the crash site the day before. The flight was carrying two people, and according to National Transportation Safety Board Alaska Chief Clint Johnson, it was also carrying mail bound for McCarthy. While the investigation is ongoing, Johnson said early findings indicate the plane may have broken up in mid-air.

The names of the people who died in the crash have not been released. According to state troopers, the bodies are being transported to the state medical examiner for identification.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
Plane may have broken up midair before deadly crash near Chitina
Coronavirus
250 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Iditarod 2021 ceremonial start canceled
Chitina
Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found
Mikka Thomas says she has changed neighborhoods since her assault last September, but still...
Local assault victim speaks out about her experience

Latest News

34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
The search continues for missing Chitina man
Undated shot of MSBSD headquarters.
As COVID-19 shutters several schools in the Mat-Su, district maintains hope for success with mitigation efforts
Tom Collier, Pebble Mine Partnership CEO, testifies before Congress about the future of the...
Pebble Partnership, former CEO served with federal subpoenas
Pandemic adaptations: 25th Alaska Ski for Women kicks off this weekend