Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers successfully recovered the bodies of those who died in a Feb. 4 plane crash near Chitina Saturday.

According to a release from AST, troopers and National Park Service Rangers arrived at the crash site at noon Saturday after constructing a landing zone and documenting the crash site the day before. The flight was carrying two people, and according to National Transportation Safety Board Alaska Chief Clint Johnson, it was also carrying mail bound for McCarthy. While the investigation is ongoing, Johnson said early findings indicate the plane may have broken up in mid-air.

The names of the people who died in the crash have not been released. According to state troopers, the bodies are being transported to the state medical examiner for identification.

