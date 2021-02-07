Businesses react to cancellation of Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Mint offers plenty of options when it comes to new Iditarod medallions.

“Beautiful coin, they’re limited edition,” said owner Mike Robuck.

He hoped to cash in on them during the Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start. He’ll have to wait until next year. This year’s start in downtown Anchorage has been canceled.

“That event for us is huge. Of course it’s right in front of our store,” Robuck said. “A lot of people show up for it. A lot of people from out of state, locals. It’s very unfortunate, we definitely look forward to that.”

The Ceremonial Start marks the unofficial beginning to the Iditarod. Race organizers said they had no choice but to cancel the event Friday.

“It’s because of the COVID situation,” said Iditarod Race Director Mark Nordman. “We want everyone to be safe especially our competitors and volunteers and everything.”

The loss of the Ceremonial Start is the second big hit for downtown merchants in less than a week, following their busiest time of the year.

Alaska is bracing for a second summer without cruise ships. Canada banned them from its waters Thursday. A 1920 maritime law bars foreign-flagged ships from transporting passengers directly between two U.S. ports. They typically stop in Canada.

“It’s been a tough week for us as far as tourism goes for us as a state, and of course the city,” said Robuck.

Despite the hits, he hopes things will improve in time for the summer tourist season.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.