Advertisement

Businesses react to cancellation of Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start

By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:31 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Mint offers plenty of options when it comes to new Iditarod medallions.

“Beautiful coin, they’re limited edition,” said owner Mike Robuck.

He hoped to cash in on them during the Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start. He’ll have to wait until next year. This year’s start in downtown Anchorage has been canceled.

“That event for us is huge. Of course it’s right in front of our store,” Robuck said. “A lot of people show up for it. A lot of people from out of state, locals. It’s very unfortunate, we definitely look forward to that.”

The Ceremonial Start marks the unofficial beginning to the Iditarod. Race organizers said they had no choice but to cancel the event Friday.

“It’s because of the COVID situation,” said Iditarod Race Director Mark Nordman. “We want everyone to be safe especially our competitors and volunteers and everything.”

The loss of the Ceremonial Start is the second big hit for downtown merchants in less than a week, following their busiest time of the year.

Alaska is bracing for a second summer without cruise ships. Canada banned them from its waters Thursday. A 1920 maritime law bars foreign-flagged ships from transporting passengers directly between two U.S. ports. They typically stop in Canada.

“It’s been a tough week for us as far as tourism goes for us as a state, and of course the city,” said Robuck.

Despite the hits, he hopes things will improve in time for the summer tourist season.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
Plane may have broken up midair before deadly crash near Chitina
Coronavirus
250 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Iditarod 2021 ceremonial start canceled
Chitina
Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found
Mikka Thomas says she has changed neighborhoods since her assault last September, but still...
Local assault victim speaks out about her experience

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues skier mauled by bear.
Coast Guard rescues skier after he was mauled by a bear near Haines
Chitina
Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
The search continues for missing Chitina man
Undated shot of MSBSD headquarters.
As COVID-19 shutters several schools in the Mat-Su, district maintains hope for success with mitigation efforts