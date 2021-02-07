Nic Petit wins fourth Willow 300 in a row

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are only 3 certainties in life: death, taxes and Nic Petit winning the Willow 300. this marks the fourth straight year he is taking home the title. He crossed the finish line at Sheep Creek Lodge in just 1 day 6 hours and 2 minutes. When asked why he has been so successful at this race the answer was really quite simple “homefield advantage”.

“This race, even though they change the course every year, goes through at least 3 neighborhoods my dogs grew up in and raced already. I think that has a lot to do with that. A lot of times they are on familiar trails and then they are like oh a new trail then back to familiar trail. It is really mentally easy for these dogs.” Petit said.

Not too far behind was Travis Beals who finished at 1 day 6 hours and 56 minutes and he was pushing pretty hard behind but that wasn’t a concern for Petit who had his eye on the finish line.

The Willow 300 is the second 300 mile race that Petit and his pack have won four times in a row along with the Copper Basin 300. There was quite a few rookies in the 41 team field. In fact, Petit was the only musher in the field to have won the race in the past.

The Willow 300 is one of the few 300 mile qualifiers for the Iditarod this year with many races being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next up for Petit is the Kuskokwim 300, which will take on a different look this year. After that, the next big race is the big race itself, The Iditarod, which starts from the same place as the Willow 300, Deshka Landing, on March 7th.

