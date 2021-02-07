Advertisement

Nic Petit wins fourth Willow 300 in a row

By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are only 3 certainties in life: death, taxes and Nic Petit winning the Willow 300. this marks the fourth straight year he is taking home the title. He crossed the finish line at Sheep Creek Lodge in just 1 day 6 hours and 2 minutes. When asked why he has been so successful at this race the answer was really quite simple “homefield advantage”.

“This race, even though they change the course every year, goes through at least 3 neighborhoods my dogs grew up in and raced already. I think that has a lot to do with that. A lot of times they are on familiar trails and then they are like oh a new trail then back to familiar trail. It is really mentally easy for these dogs.” Petit said.

Not too far behind was Travis Beals who finished at 1 day 6 hours and 56 minutes and he was pushing pretty hard behind but that wasn’t a concern for Petit who had his eye on the finish line.

The Willow 300 is the second 300 mile race that Petit and his pack have won four times in a row along with the Copper Basin 300. There was quite a few rookies in the 41 team field. In fact, Petit was the only musher in the field to have won the race in the past.

The Willow 300 is one of the few 300 mile qualifiers for the Iditarod this year with many races being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next up for Petit is the Kuskokwim 300, which will take on a different look this year. After that, the next big race is the big race itself, The Iditarod, which starts from the same place as the Willow 300, Deshka Landing, on March 7th.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
Plane may have broken up midair before deadly crash near Chitina
Coronavirus
250 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Iditarod 2021 ceremonial start canceled
Chitina
Plane crashes near Chitina, no survivors found
Mikka Thomas says she has changed neighborhoods since her assault last September, but still...
Local assault victim speaks out about her experience

Latest News

Undated shot of MSBSD headquarters.
As COVID-19 shutters several schools in the Mat-Su, district maintains hope for success with mitigation efforts
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Busy day in local sports
INDOOR BASEBALL
Indoor baseball training at The Dome
Signing day
Anchorage area athletes sign to play college sports