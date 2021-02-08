City of Nenana officials warn residents not to use water after pipes burst at water plant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Nenana is currently without water after multiple pipes burst at the city’s water plant, according to multiple posts on the city’s official Facebook page.

City officials are asking the community to not use any water from their lines at this time. According to one of the posts, there was a garage door malfunction at the water plant and there were at least 15 major breaks.

Posted by City of Nenana - Official on Monday, February 8, 2021

Officials are working to declare a disaster to help bring in temporary drinking water and are in contact with the fire department to help set up a water distribution plan.

This morning temperatures in Nenana were around 36 below zero, according to the city, and officials are asking people to leave their circ pumps and heat trace on until they can get the pumps moving again.

Officials also suggested turning off the breaker to hot water heaters to keep heating elements from frying. Residents can dump water into the tanks of toilets to flush if they have water already stored.

Posted by City of Nenana - Official on Monday, February 8, 2021

“We have several volunteers helping right now, we appreciate all the efforts being made to help,” officials wrote. “We will update the community as the day goes on, as best as we are able.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.

