Advertisement

City of Nenana officials warn residents not to use water after pipes burst at water plant

(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Nenana is currently without water after multiple pipes burst at the city’s water plant, according to multiple posts on the city’s official Facebook page.

City officials are asking the community to not use any water from their lines at this time. According to one of the posts, there was a garage door malfunction at the water plant and there were at least 15 major breaks.

The rest of the plowing will have to wait. Huge emergency at the water plant. Burst pipes including the main. There was...

Posted by City of Nenana - Official on Monday, February 8, 2021

Officials are working to declare a disaster to help bring in temporary drinking water and are in contact with the fire department to help set up a water distribution plan.

This morning temperatures in Nenana were around 36 below zero, according to the city, and officials are asking people to leave their circ pumps and heat trace on until they can get the pumps moving again.

Officials also suggested turning off the breaker to hot water heaters to keep heating elements from frying. Residents can dump water into the tanks of toilets to flush if they have water already stored.

Instructions during this water plant emergency: Please do not use any water from your lines/taps. We are focusing on...

Posted by City of Nenana - Official on Monday, February 8, 2021

“We have several volunteers helping right now, we appreciate all the efforts being made to help,” officials wrote. “We will update the community as the day goes on, as best as we are able.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard rescues skier mauled by bear.
Coast Guard rescues skier after he was mauled by a bear near Haines
Chitina
Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
Search suspended for missing Chitina man
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Businesses react to cancellation of Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB investigators resume field investigations of plane crashes after COVID-19 numbers improve

Latest News

34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
Search suspended for missing Chitina man
Coronavirus
Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday
The 2021 Anchorage Market is looking for a new home
Breakfast club, Airframes Alaska
Breakfast Club: Airframes Alaska