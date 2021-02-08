Clear and cold before a warm up moves through the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold temperatures continue across the state for another few days but there is a warm up on the way. Fort Yukon dropped to 50 below zero this morning for the coldest temperature across Alaska. Southeast will see the cold moving in starting Sunday night with single digit lows around Skagway and Haines, and highs for Monday only to about 13 degrees. Juneau will see a daytime high on Monday of 16 degrees which is almost 20 degrees below normal.

The warm up starts Wednesday in Southwest where Bethel will go from a high of 6 degrees on Tuesday to a high of 24 degrees on Wednesday. Anchorage will see temperatures reach the low 20s on Wednesday and the upper 20s on Thursday. Even Fairbanks will see a rise in temperatures on Wednesday with a forecasted high expected to reach 1 above. The last time Fairbanks saw a temperature above zero was January 25.

