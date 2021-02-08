Advertisement

Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:38 AM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard rescues skier mauled by bear.
Coast Guard rescues skier after he was mauled by a bear near Haines
Chitina
Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
The search continues for missing Chitina man
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Businesses react to cancellation of Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start
One of the suspects is described as a Black male who was wearing all-black clothing. He fled...
Police: Men invaded Houston home, tied up siblings during online classes

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, David Correia walks from federal court in New York....
Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon