Kick-starting the week with coldest air of the season!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For 15 consecutive days, Southcentral has seen temperatures stay below freezing. It’s the longest stretch this winter, as the coldest air of the season remains anchored across Southcentral. Thankfully, our silver lining each day has been the sunshine that has gripped the region through much of the weekend, continuing into today.

The only significant impacts we’re dealing with this morning is some localized area of freezing fog. While this is quickly mixing out thanks to the light winds we’re seeing, it could create some slick conditions for the first part of the day. It’s also a cold one as practically every locations across Southcentral (excluding coastal regions) is waking up to temperatures near 0 and wind chill values even colder. Because of our northerly winds we’re seeing, much of the day will feature wind chill values staying at or below zero degrees.

There is a welcoming trend coming, as warmer air is set to make a return. Starting tomorrow we’ll see a gradual increase in clouds. This will lead to the potential for some late PM snow, with slowly warming temperatures. While we will top out with high sin the low to mid 10s, the true warm up arrives by the middle of the week. As the light snow comes to an end Monday, the skies will slowly clear and temperatures will begin the warming trend. It’s possible that by the end of the week many locations will be hovering near 30.

Southeast is also seeing the coldest air of the season. In fact, many locations will be dealing with the coldest afternoon highs over the next few days that haven’t been seen in many years. Juneau is forecast to see a high in the single digits Tuesday, which hasn’t been seen since the winter of 2012. What’s even more impressive is the overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday will dip below zero. Should this occur, Juneau will wake up to the coldest morning it’s seen since 2009.

Have a safe and happy Monday!

