Local florist and a chocolatier prepare for a much-needed rush ahead of Valentine’s day

Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the season of love. Whether you’re planning something for a special someone, or even just preparing to pamper yourself, some local businesses are getting ready for a much needed rush as folks look to send their love on Valentine’s Day. Orders are coming in and employees at Bagoy’s are hard at work preparing for the upcoming holiday.

“It’s already started working up to its typical frenzy,” said Chanda Mines, owner of Bagoy’s Florist and Home. “Orders are coming in big and strong. A lot of roses. People are really strong on roses again. Card messages are beautiful. They’re much more in depth we’re noticing this year, which is really special.”

They’re busy now, but this time last year, things were a bit more uncertain. “Our whole team did not come back since the pandemic, so we are dealing with fewer people,” said Mines. “Our volume is up, so we’ve had to really look at how to make that run smoothly and keep all of us healthy and strong.”

Mines says a strong focus on website traffic is what helped her business make it to this point. Local chocolatier Lindsay Clark, who single handedly runs Coddle & Cossett, has also adapted to the times.

“While I typically exist in the makers market and pop-up realm, since COVID-19 hit, I’ve transitioned to doing more of a subscription where once a month folks can pick up chocolates from me,” said Clark.

She’s also gearing up for a Valentine’s Day that’s expected to be bigger than years past. “I’m imagining that Valentine’s day could be big because beyond just the romance element, I feel like a lot of people want to show all sorts of people in their lives that they love them and care for them right now,” Clark said.

Regardless of how the rush pans out, one thing’s for sure - there’s a lot of love in the air.

“So much love. So much encouragement. As we know, the pandemic has brought on a lot of depression for people, a lot of loneliness, and what we’re seeing through so many different orders is just that connection. That people connection,” said Mines. “It’s the hug. The hug of the year to be able to send flowers to people, so that’s been beautiful.”

