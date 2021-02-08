Advertisement

Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl has been charged with trespassing.

Authorities say 31-year-old Yuri Andrade scampered onto the field Sunday night in the fourth quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrade was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit.

He was eventually tackled on about the 3-yard-line by security personnel and escorted out of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Hillsborough County jail records show Andrade posted $500 bail and was released early Monday.

The records did not indicate if Andrade has an attorney to speak for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

