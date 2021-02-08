Man found dead on hiking trail in Eagle River
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a man was found dead on the Barbara Falls Trail in Eagle River Sunday.
Troopers say around 1:30 p.m. they received a report of a body. A crew hiked up the trail and found 51-year-old Kenneth Lukin of Anchorage.
AST says wildlife troopers used a snow machine to help transport Lukin’s body off the trail.
Troopers say there were no signs of foul play.
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.