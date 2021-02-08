Advertisement

Man found dead on hiking trail in Eagle River

Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News) (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a man was found dead on the Barbara Falls Trail in Eagle River Sunday.

Troopers say around 1:30 p.m. they received a report of a body. A crew hiked up the trail and found 51-year-old Kenneth Lukin of Anchorage.

AST says wildlife troopers used a snow machine to help transport Lukin’s body off the trail.

Troopers say there were no signs of foul play.

