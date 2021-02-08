Advertisement

Millie Hughes-Fulford, trailblazing astronaut, dies at 75

Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female...
Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:53 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millie Hughes-Fulford, a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA, has died following a yearslong battle with cancer. She was 75.

In June 1991, Hughes-Fulford spent nine days in orbit on the shuttle Columbia. She conducted experiments on the effect of space travel on humans as part of the agency’s first mission dedicated to biomedical studies. She circled the Earth 146 times.

Upon her return, she established the Hughes-Fulford Laboratory at the San Francisco VA Healthcare System, which worked to understand the mechanisms that regulate cell growth in mammals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard rescues skier mauled by bear.
Coast Guard rescues skier after he was mauled by a bear near Haines
Chitina
Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
Search suspended for missing Chitina man
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Businesses react to cancellation of Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB investigators resume field investigations of plane crashes after COVID-19 numbers improve

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
Search suspended for missing Chitina man
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
US plans to reengage with UN rights council, reversing Trump
Coronavirus
Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday