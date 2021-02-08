NTSB investigators resume field investigations of plane crashes after COVID-19 numbers improve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -NTSB investigators have taken a big step in finding the cause of plane crashes around Alaska. They are back on the site of crashes after a year.

“We are definitely encouraged with the ability to launch on accidents again,” aid NTSB Alaska Chief Clint Johnson.

He and his team could not respond to crashes because of COVID-19 cases in the state. That decision came from their bosses in Washington, D.C.

“Our main concern is keeping our people safe, the rest of the community safe, the Alaska State Troopers,” said Johnson. “Everyone we always launch alongside with, that’s been our main goal.”

Being grounded forced investigators to get creative.

State Representative Gary Knopp died along with five other people in the July 31, 2020 midair collision over Soldotna. The NTSB relied on pictures of the scene taken by Alaska State Troopers. They are typically the first ones to arrive at plane crashes.

“They’re crime investigators, we’re crash investigators,” Johnson said. “But the premise is the same, gathering evidence to be analyzed later on.”

Five people died in the February 6, 2020 Yute Air Commuter crash in Tuntutuliak. That’s the last time NTSB investigators responded to a crash scene.

“The best case scenario is to have that investigator with boots on the ground there,” Johnson said.

Improving COVID-19 numbers around the state have once again allowed NTSB investigators to get back out in the field.

