Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska from Saturday through Monday.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 96 were reported on Monday alone in Alaska. This is the first time since Jan. 26 that DHSS has reported under 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Seven of those new cases were identified in nonresidents, all of which were reported in an unknown location. Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 25

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 37

Nome Census Area: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 14

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

This past weekend was the first that DHSS did not update the COVID-19 case count and deaths, which was part of a decision announced at the end of January that those numbers would no longer be reported on weekends and holidays.

For the fourth consecutive reporting day in a row, no new deaths were reported by DHSS. Currently, the state death total is at 277 residents and two nonresidents.

A total of 55,768 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,219 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 36 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and three others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nine of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 526 inpatient and 42 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 109,187 first dose and 43,684 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,555,532 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

