South-Bartlett wins the Anchorage girls high school hockey championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One goal is all it took for the South-Bartlett girls to win the girls high school hockey championship. South-Bartlett defeated Chugiak-Eagle River, 1-0 in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal from freshman Haylie Anzelini.

The Anchorage girl’s high school hockey season was played outdoors at the Bonnie Cusack outdoor rinks while the Anchorage boys’ high school hockey season will begin in the spring.

