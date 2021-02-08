Advertisement

South-Bartlett wins the Anchorage girls high school hockey championship

South-Bartlett celebrates after winning the championship
South-Bartlett celebrates after winning the championship(Becky Lewis)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One goal is all it took for the South-Bartlett girls to win the girls high school hockey championship. South-Bartlett defeated Chugiak-Eagle River, 1-0 in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal from freshman Haylie Anzelini.

The Anchorage girl’s high school hockey season was played outdoors at the Bonnie Cusack outdoor rinks while the Anchorage boys’ high school hockey season will begin in the spring.

