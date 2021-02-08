The 2021 Anchorage Market is looking for a new home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve been around Anchorage in the warmer months, you surely have made a stop at the downtown Anchorage market or as some call it the “weekend” market, which was free to attend and look at local art and products.

The market was held in downtown for about 28 years, but like many businesses and events in the past year, COVID-19 changed things.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must make you aware that this season and our market cannot continue in size or in the same location where it has been for the past 28 years,” wrote Michael Fox who owns and manages the market. “Due to the impacts of [COVID-19], local mandates, a lack of visitors and the very large financial burden that it takes to operate such a market, we cannot remain in the same downtown location.”

According to Fox, the market had to raise a “minimum of $199,000 just to pay rent for the parking lot and business we utilize for 36 days.”

The market would charge vendors a fee and would get money from sponsorships, but with the pandemic putting a halt to travel and local mandates putting a cap on certain things, Fox said it was just too much, and the lease was terminated on Monday.

“This is a huge burden for a small business ran such as ours,” he wrote.

Fox said that he is currently looking for other locations in Anchorage, Eagle River or the Mat-Su to host the market.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.