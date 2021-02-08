Vince Beltrami steps away from his position at Alaska AFL-CIO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After 15 years of service, Alaska AFL-CIO President Vince Beltrami is retiring. The announcement of departure came out Thursday.

“Vince Beltrami has been an incredible force for the Alaska Labor movement,” wrote Jake Metcalfe, Alaska AFL-CIO secretary/treasurer. “He leaves behind a legacy as he closes this chapter as President for the Alaska AFL-CIO. Since his early days as an IBEW organizer, Vince has made life better for all working people in Alaska.”

According to Alaska AFL-CIO, Beltrami moved in 1988 and became a member of IBEW Local 1547. He then went on to serve as Anchorage Building Trades Council president from 2000-2003 and as statewide training director of the Alaska Joint Electrical Apprenticeship & Training Trust from 2003-2006 before being named president of Alaska AFL-CIO in 2006.

Taking Beltrami’s position will be Joelle Hall. The Alaska AFL-CIO says Hall, who was its director of operations, was elected at a meeting of the vice presidents to serve the remainder of Beltrami’s term.

In a press release, Alaska AFL-CIO wrote Hall “brings over 10 years of experience running the organization’s operations and an immense knowledge of Alaska’s political landscape and players.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.