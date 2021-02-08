Women and men suit up for this year’s Alaska Ski for Women

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year’s 25th annual Alaska Ski for Women might look a little different than previous years. First, instead of the event being held on one day, Superbowl Sunday, the event is being held over a five-day period.

The organizers felt by having the event over a five-day period, it would create a safe environment for participants to spread out during the pandemic.

Secondly, while this event is open to anyone, men were encouraged to sign up. Organizers say around 100 men took advantage of the opportunity.

Sunday was the kickoff for skiers taking on the 4k course at Kincaid Park. This year registration was up with almost 800 people registered. And around 30 percent of those people said they were new to the sport.

If you have not registered there is still time. Registration is open through February 11. The minimum donation is $35 to participate. 100% of the proceeds from this event are given to local nonprofits working to help stop domestic violence in Alaska. Last year more than $25,000 was awarded to AWAIC. This year’s recipient has not been chosen according to the events director, Molly Mylius.

“It’s beautiful out, the course has all sort of decorations, we have over 50 flamingos out there decorating the course, we have signs about domestic violence,” said Mylius when asked how everything was going.

Click HERE to register or donate.

