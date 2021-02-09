1 death, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the state. Ten of the new cases were in nonresidents.

Currently, the state death total is at 278 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 38

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 30

Nome Census Area: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 24

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

A total of 55,893 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,223 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 34 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and one other is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Six of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 551 inpatient and 44 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 110,626 first dose and 45,626 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,561,249 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.