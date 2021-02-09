11-year-old Wasilla girl lands state record burbot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine going ice fishing and hooking a fish that’s almost as big as you are. That’s exactly what happened to one 11-year-old girl from Wasilla recently. Aimee Pike was fishing with family friends on Lake Louise when she managed to catch an Alaska record-breaking burbot.

“So everyone was out by the fire and I decided to grab my gloves from my tent and when I got there, my pole was off its stand in the water, like going in it,” says Pike. “And when I grabbed the pole I set the hook almost immediately and then I started to reel and it was taking my hands in the water with the pole — that fish was pulling really hard.”

The group was on a three-day trip, and Aimee managed to land the fish on the third night around midnight, right before heading back home.

“I was thinking ‘how am I going to get this out of the water?’ Because it was pulling me under with the fish. And it was just kinda crazy, I could see the tail flopping at the top of the water but I couldn’t identify what fish it was,” Pike says. “... When I got that fish out of the water I was so happy.”

Aimee and her family brought the fish into Alaska Department of Fish and Game once they were back and learned it was a new state record — a 34.5 inch, 9.5-pound burbot. Plus, that was after sitting in the freezer for two days, most likely losing a pound or two due to dehydration, according ADF&G.

Aimee Pike holds her state record Burbot certificate from Alaska Fish and Game.

Right now Amiee says the fish is still in the freezer, waiting to be eaten by friends and family. As for what’s next for this fisherwoman? She says this summer she would like to catch a halibut.

