Advertisement

After weeks without running water, disaster declaration is authorized for Tuluksak

Village hasn’t had running water in 3 weeks
Fire burns building in Tuluksak
Fire burns building in Tuluksak(Richelle Gregory)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has authorized a disaster declaration for the village of Tuluksak after a fire destroyed its washeteria and water plant on Jan. 16.

By activating the disaster declaration, it gives the village up to $1 million in disaster relief funding.

“Since the loss of the Tuluksak water system, my administration has worked with local partners, including the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation and many others, to ensure the people of Tuluksak have constant access to drinking water and that the ice road is maintained,” said Dunleavy.

The village has not had running water since the fire occurred, but have received donated bottled water, according to officials.

In a press release from Dunleavy’s office, the declaration provides short term and immediate help to get temporary water facilities and potable water to the village.

“The health and safety of Alaskans is a priority. We will continue to provide support to the people of Tuluksak,” said Major General Torrence Saxe, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Officials are working to get a water pump from Bethel to the village by using the ice road. But it could be weeks until that can happen due to weather conditions and COVID-19. With the new water pump, the village can then filter water from the Kuskokwim River.

Currently, the village of Tuluksak is currently under a boil order.

Officials say it could cost around $6 million to rebuild a new washeteria and water plant for the village of Tuluksak.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard rescues skier mauled by bear.
Coast Guard rescues skier after he was mauled by a bear near Haines
Chitina
Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
Search suspended for missing Chitina man
Coronavirus
Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Businesses react to cancellation of Iditarod’s ceremonial start

Latest News

New data shows warm weather in 2019 corresponds to big jump in money loss in burned structures
Alaska’s Permanent Fund Corp. owns GameStop stock, avoids volatile trading frenzies in early 2021
Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Anchorage judge rules Dunleavy administration’s overhaul to union dues is unconstitutional
Lake Otis Elementary welcomes back third through sixth graders
Anchorage elementary schools welcome students back to class