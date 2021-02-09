Advertisement

Anchorage judge rules Dunleavy administration’s overhaul to union dues is unconstitutional

Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Gov. Mike Dunleavy
By Sean Maguire
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:58 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage Superior Court judge ruled that the Dunleavy administration violated the Alaska Constitution by unilaterally changing how state employees’ union dues are collected.

In 2019, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the creation of an opt-in program for the collection of union dues for state employees.

Former Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson issued a formal opinion in August 2019, saying an opt-in program is a requirement under the First Amendment after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Janus decision in 2018.

Judge Gregory Miller didn’t agree. He issued an order on Monday, ruling that the Dunleavy administration had violated the state’s collective bargaining agreement with the Alaska State Employees Association by unilaterally changing how public sector employees have their dues collected and dealing directly with union members.

Miller also invalidated Clarkson’s legal opinion, meaning it has no legal effect and ordered the state of Alaska to pay the union over $186,000 in damages.

Jake Metcalfe, the executive director of the state’s largest public sector union, applauded Miller’s decision.

“We are grateful for the permanent injunction, not only for ASEA members but for every public employee union in Alaska,” Metcalfe said through a prepared statement. “This injunction allows all of us to continue our representation and work to make life better for every employee, public or private, in Alaska.”

In September of 2019, Miller issued a temporary injunction, preventing the Dunleavy administration from implementing its changes to how union dues are collected. The Department of Law is still reviewing Monday’s decision and determining its next steps.

“Judge Miller’s decision in the ASEA lawsuit issued today is disappointing but not unexpected based on his quick ruling at the preliminary injunction stage,” said Maria Bahr, a spokesperson for the department.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard rescues skier mauled by bear.
Coast Guard rescues skier after he was mauled by a bear near Haines
Chitina
Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
Search suspended for missing Chitina man
Coronavirus
Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Businesses react to cancellation of Iditarod’s ceremonial start

Latest News

New data shows warm weather in 2019 corresponds to big jump in money loss in burned structures
Alaska’s Permanent Fund Corp. owns GameStop stock, avoids volatile trading frenzies in early 2021
Fire burns building in Tuluksak
After weeks without running water, disaster declaration is authorized for Tuluksak
Lake Otis Elementary welcomes back third through sixth graders
Anchorage elementary schools welcome students back to class