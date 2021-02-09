Advertisement

Anchorage man’s body recovered out of Hewitt Lake near Skwetna

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:35 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a rescue crew recovered the body of an Anchorage man after the snowcat he was in fell through the ice on Hewitt Lake near Skwetna.

Troopers say on Friday evening they were notified that 57-year-old Scott Gagne had fallen through the ice and didn’t reemerge from the water. Later that day the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center deployed a rescue team that saw the snowcat submerged in the lake with no apparent signs of survivors in the lake or surrounding area.

On Saturday AST and volunteers from the Alaska Dive Search and Rescue Team tried to go to the area to find Gagne but were unable to make it to Hewitt Lake because of poor weather conditions.

AST, with help from an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew and Alaska Dive Search and Rescue Team volunteers, made it to Hewitt Lake and recovered Gagne’s body.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday
The 2021 Anchorage Market is looking for a new home
Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News)
Man found dead on hiking trail in Eagle River
Even as giant sectors of the Alaskan economy continue to be hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Forecasting Alaska: The housing market, a bright spot in otherwise troubled times
Aimee Pike holding her record-breaking Burbot.
11-year-old Wasilla girl lands state record burbot

Latest News

Houston Volunteer Firefighters put out a ground fire started illegally on public land in late...
‘Burn now, but safely’: Division of Forestry hopes for a manageable wildfire season
Municipality joins partnership to help distribute year’s worth of rent assistance to eligible Alaskans
Undated shot from Anchorage.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Pilot Project launches
New data shows warm weather in 2019 corresponds to big jump in money loss in burned structures