Anchorage man’s body recovered out of Hewitt Lake near Skwetna

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a rescue crew recovered the body of an Anchorage man after the snowcat he was in fell through the ice on Hewitt Lake near Skwetna.

Troopers say on Friday evening they were notified that 57-year-old Scott Gagne had fallen through the ice and didn’t reemerge from the water. Later that day the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center deployed a rescue team that saw the snowcat submerged in the lake with no apparent signs of survivors in the lake or surrounding area.

On Saturday AST and volunteers from the Alaska Dive Search and Rescue Team tried to go to the area to find Gagne but were unable to make it to Hewitt Lake because of poor weather conditions.

AST, with help from an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew and Alaska Dive Search and Rescue Team volunteers, made it to Hewitt Lake and recovered Gagne’s body.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.