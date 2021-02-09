Art contest highlights Alaska’s biodiversity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center is hosting its annual art contest for Alaska kids.

This year the theme is biodiversity and it’s teamed up with the international group, Wild Postcard Project.

“This year I am so excited that we are partnering with the Wild Postcard Project,” says Lily Grbavach, the director of education at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. “Through them, they’re going to select artists that are going to be published on postcards and the postcards will be distributed to those selected artists sold on Etsy in our gift store and other shops across Alaska, and they’ve chosen that medium to spark creativity and give an opportunity to send what students are learning and caring about in our biodiversity across the planet.”

Grbavach says kids can portray anything from microbes to the planet, or maybe wildlife being cared for at AWCC.

She says it is a chance for students across Alaska to share what they observe and find interesting.

“We are hoping through this program that students have the opportunity to learn about and appreciate different biodiversity,” says Grbavach. “We have students hopefully all over Alaska who are going to participate and depending on where they are in the state, they’re going to see different animals in their day to day life.”

In previous years, the plan was to have an exhibit of the art, but the pandemic forced them to go virtual.

AWCC has switched its field trips to a virtual platform as well, offering tours for families schools and even specially designed tours for assisted living places each tour is specifically tailored to the ages and interests of the participants.

Grbavach says although COVID-19 has cut tour revenue, they’ve reached a broader audience by offering educational online experiences.

“Currently, we’re offering 30-minute meet and greets with some of our animal ambassadors where students can ask questions and learn everything they ever wanted to know about one of the species in our care or our long walking tours that are like being here they’re what students would be doing if they came here in person,” says Grbavach.

The contest is open for Alaska students from kindergarten to 12 grade.

It is free to enter. Contestants can send a photo of their artwork to AWCC through their website, email wildpostcardproject@gmail or mail it to Wild Postcard Project & Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, PO 949, Girdwood, AK 99587.

The deadline is Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.