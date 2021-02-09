Advertisement

Clouds move in, with light snow by evening

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:11 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The stretch of coldest air this season continues not only for Southcentral, but for most of the state. Temperatures managed to briefly dip below zero this morning, before climbing back into the single digits. Although it’s not as cold as yesterday morning, temperatures will be slow to rise due to the incoming clouds. This comes ahead of our next system which is just to the south of Corova. As it moves inland, clouds will steadily thicken through the day. By the afternoon, many locations will be sitting under overcast skies, with wind chills anywhere frm -5 to -15 degrees.

Although temperatures will be slow to warm through the day, we should still manage to climb into the double digits by the end of the day. This late day warmth comes ahead of our next storm system, which will bring light snow to much of Southcentral. Should we climb into the lower teens, this will likely be the first year since 2016 that Anchorage hasn’t seen a high in the single digits. Even so, this February is trending colder compared to the rest of the winter months.

Snow moves in tonight, with up to an inch of the fresh powder likely for Anchorage and portions of the Valley. Higher amounts will be seen across the Susitna Valley, coastal regions of Southcentral and the Kenai Peninsula. This snow will be just enough to bring light accumulation to the area, with the heaviest snow potentially falling from Whittier down to Seward.

The snow tapers off into Wednesday morning, with a warming trend quickly following. Highs will make a run back into the 20s and will stay there through the end of the week. Our warmest day looks to be Thursday as we top out in the upper 20s.

