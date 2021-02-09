Advertisement

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Pilot Project launches

Undated shot from Anchorage.
Undated shot from Anchorage.
By Malia Barto
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pilot project directed at addressing missing and murdered Indigenous persons in Alaska is being launched, announced Monday by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, Bryan Schroder.

The project is in accordance with the Department of Justice’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Initiative and, in select pilot sites, will implement Tribal Community Response Plans.

The pilot sites that have volunteered to be a part of the project include Curyung Native Council, Native Village of Unalakleet and Koyukuk Native Village. There, the Tribal Community Response Plans will be implemented, changing the response of a report of a new missing or murdered person case. Those plans address law enforcement coordination, victim services, community outreach and public and media communications.

“The opportunity to participate in this Pilot Project has provided an opportunity for the Koyukuk Native Village to address the issues and concerns they have faced in the past when tribal members went missing or were murdered,” said Shirly Sam, tribal victim specialist for Koyukuk Native Village, in a prepared statement. “The development of the Koyukuk Native Village Community Response Plan for Missing Person Cases provides a guide to follow if faced with that possibility. This guide adheres to tribal traditions and cultures.”

