Municipality joins partnership to help distribute year’s worth of rent assistance to eligible Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage and the Cook Inlet Housing Authority have teamed up with Alaska Housing Finance Corp. to provide a new online system to renters in the municipality who are wanting to learn more about or apply for financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently passed, the federal omnibus package gives eligible COVID-19-impacted Alaska renters 12 months of assistance to pay their rents and utilities. Anchorage municipality residents can now visit a website to check their eligibility and apply for assistance.

“This new federal funding allows us to dramatically expand a program that has already kept more than 7,000 Anchorage families housed since the start of the pandemic,” said Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson in a statement. “We are excited to partner with AHFC and CIHA to ensure the process is as simple and streamlined as possible for our community.”

Renters who are eligible for the assistance must have been impacted financially by the pandemic and meet the municipality’s income criteria of less than $77,840, according to a press release. The financial assistance can be used to pay for rent and or utilities.

The application window opens on Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. and will close on March 5 at 11:59 p.m.

