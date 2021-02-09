Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized at the Ketchikan International Airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety says over $250,000 worth of drugs were seized at the Ketchikan International Airport.

DPS says on Friday Alaska State Troopers, along with the Ketchikan Police Department, Ketchikan Airport Police and Juneau DEA, conducted a joint operation. During the operation at the airport, law enforcement ended up arresting 27-year-old Hydaburg resident Annette Dilts.

Law enforcement says during a search of her person, she was found to be in the possession of 250 gross grams of suspected black tar heroin and approximately 206 suspected Fentanyl pills.

“The street value of Heroin in Ketchikan is approximately $1,000 a gram and the street value for a single pill of Oxytocin or Fentanyl is approximately $80. The total value of the illegal drugs seized is approximately $266,000,” wrote DPS in a press release.

Dilts was taken to the Ketchikan Correctional Center on two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony.

