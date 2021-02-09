Advertisement

Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized at the Ketchikan International Airport

Money
Money(CNN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:25 AM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety says over $250,000 worth of drugs were seized at the Ketchikan International Airport.

DPS says on Friday Alaska State Troopers, along with the Ketchikan Police Department, Ketchikan Airport Police and Juneau DEA, conducted a joint operation. During the operation at the airport, law enforcement ended up arresting 27-year-old Hydaburg resident Annette Dilts.

Law enforcement says during a search of her person, she was found to be in the possession of 250 gross grams of suspected black tar heroin and approximately 206 suspected Fentanyl pills.

“The street value of Heroin in Ketchikan is approximately $1,000 a gram and the street value for a single pill of Oxytocin or Fentanyl is approximately $80. The total value of the illegal drugs seized is approximately $266,000,” wrote DPS in a press release.

Dilts was taken to the Ketchikan Correctional Center on two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday
The 2021 Anchorage Market is looking for a new home
Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News)
Man found dead on hiking trail in Eagle River
Even as giant sectors of the Alaskan economy continue to be hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Forecasting Alaska: The housing market, a bright spot in otherwise troubled times
Aimee Pike holding her record-breaking Burbot.
11-year-old Wasilla girl lands state record burbot

Latest News

Houston Volunteer Firefighters put out a ground fire started illegally on public land in late...
‘Burn now, but safely’: Division of Forestry hopes for a manageable wildfire season
(AST)
Anchorage man’s body recovered out of Hewitt Lake near Skwetna
Municipality joins partnership to help distribute year’s worth of rent assistance to eligible Alaskans
Undated shot from Anchorage.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Pilot Project launches