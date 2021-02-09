Advertisement

VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

‘The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Gray News) – A driver survived a harrowing crash when his pickup skidded off an interstate ramp west just west of Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the truck hitting a snowbank on Saturday morning and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” the department’s Twitter account said. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guard rescues skier mauled by bear.
Coast Guard rescues skier after he was mauled by a bear near Haines
Chitina
Alaska State Troopers recover bodies from Chitina plane crash
34-year-old Ian Lutz has been missing since Monday.
Search suspended for missing Chitina man
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Businesses react to cancellation of Iditarod’s Ceremonial Start
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (May 15, 2019) &amp;mdash; NTSB investigator Clint Crookshanks and Member...
NTSB investigators resume field investigations of plane crashes after COVID-19 numbers improve

Latest News

Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center is hosting an art contest for Alaskan students highlighting...
Art contest highlights Alaska’s biodiversity
Scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, posing as health officials to...
The BBB warns of increased COVID-19 vaccine-related scams
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Wisconsin interstate ramp accident; truck flies off