186 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Twenty of the new cases were in nonresidents. Thirteen were reported in the Aleutians East Borough, three in the Aleutians West Census Area, two in the Anchorage Municipality and two in unknown locations.

No deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the state death total at 278 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 51

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 22

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 49

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3

Petersburg Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 19

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 6

A total of 56,097 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,224 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 32 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and two others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Six of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 536 inpatient and 45 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 114,117 first dose and 48,153 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,568,003 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

