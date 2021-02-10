2 Alaska Native artists among 60 recipients of a national grant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Alaska Native artists are among 60 other artists who have been awarded unrestricted $50,000 fellowships from United States Artists, a coalition of philanthropic organizations.

The artists are Nathan Paul Jackson, Tlingit, from Ketchikan and Emily Johnson, Yup’ik, who is living in New York. The two are among a handful of other Indigenous artists who received the 2021 USA Fellowship.

“Our annual, unrestricted awards celebrate artists and cultural practitioners who have significantly contributed to the creative landscape and arts ecosystem of the country,” wrote the foundation on its website. “These awards aim to promote the work of these visionary practitioners to a broader public while allowing them to decide how to best support their lives.”

Jackson is a traditional woodcarver and sculptor. In his online bio on the website, it says it says he was born into the Sockeye Clan on the Raven side of the Chilkoot-Tlingit tribe. Through the years he worked on his craft and in 1967 he began to do more freelance work.

According to the USA, “in addition to masks and smaller items, Jackson has carved more than 50 totem poles, some in international locations and museums, for both public art and private collections.”

Johnson on the other hand has taken her art from not just using her hands, but her whole body. She is a choreographer and body-based artist.

According to her bio, “she is of the Yup’ik Nation and since 1998 has created work that considers the experience of sensing and seeing performance.”

Along with dancing, Johnson is a land and water protector and an activist for justice, sovereignty and well-being. She was a co-compiler of the document “Creating New Futures: Guidelines for Ethics and Equity in the Performing Arts.”

