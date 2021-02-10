Advertisement

Alaska state ferry trip disrupted

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:24 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state transportation department spokesperson says an individual drove onto a state-run ferry “muttering something about a bomb” and was later taken into custody.

The spokesperson, Andy Mills, says the incident Wednesday occurred during the staging process of loading the ferry. He says crew treated what they heard as a “credible threat.” The department says the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. A later update on social media said that as of 7:45 a.m., the person was in custody and “apparently the vehicle is clear of a bomb.”

Messages were left for the Juneau Police Department and U.S. Coast Guard, which the transportation department said responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized at the Ketchikan International Airport
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
(AST)
Anchorage man’s body recovered out of Hewitt Lake near Skwentna
Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Anchorage judge rules Dunleavy administration’s overhaul of union dues is unconstitutional
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees
Coin free, automated, and operated from your phone Quantum Laundry Lounge wants you to enjoy...
Quantum Laundry Lounge bringing’s an old chore into the future with comfort, style and technology
Wednesday, February 10 Morning Weather
Wednesday, February 10 Morning Weather