Alaska state ferry trip disrupted

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state transportation department spokesperson says an individual drove onto a state-run ferry “muttering something about a bomb” and was later taken into custody.

The spokesperson, Andy Mills, says the incident Wednesday occurred during the staging process of loading the ferry. He says crew treated what they heard as a “credible threat.” The department says the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. A later update on social media said that as of 7:45 a.m., the person was in custody and “apparently the vehicle is clear of a bomb.”

Messages were left for the Juneau Police Department and U.S. Coast Guard, which the transportation department said responded to the incident.

