Alyeska Cup Super G Alaska State Championship

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:15 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alyeska Cup Super G, Alaska State Championships started out at Alyeska, and by all accounts, the weather was perfect for the first day of racing. The U16 and U19 racers attacked Alyeska Resort’s Waterfall venue, with some of the faster racers reaching up to 60 mph.

The Alyeska Ski Club sweeping the races, now normally in these types of events as the athletes get older the times get faster. That not the case this time down the hill, with both the U16 skiers posting better times than their U19 counterparts.

The Alyeska Cup, sponsored by Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic, continues Feb. 11 with super-G racing for U12 and U14 skiers. Below you will find the complete list of finishers from the first day of the competition.

U19 Girls – SG State Championship

1) Hannah Kragt, ASC, 1:18.90 2) Isabel Lukes, ASC, 1:22.71 3) Brenna Flannery, ASC, 1:23.59 4) Abrianna Guse, ASC, 1:44.36

U19 Girls – SG Race 2

1) Brenna Flannery, ASC, 1:20.33 2) Hannah Kragt, ASC, 1:21.61 3) Isabel Lukes, ASC, 1:23.82 4) Abrianna Guse, ASC, 1:38.45

U19 Boys – SG State Championship

1) James Reinbold, ASC, 1:12.67 2) William Reinbold, ASC, 1:14.94 3) Johnico Bashford-Blumer, ASC, 1:18.75

U19 Boys – SG Race 2

1) James Reinbold, ASC, 1:13.40 2) William Reinbold, ASC, 1:15.62 3) Johnico Bashford-Blumer, ASC, 1:21.18

U16 Girls – SG State Championship

1) Abigail Kragt, ASC, 1:15.80 2) Taryn Miller, ASC, 1:17.64 3) Ava Schweiger, ASC, 1:19.04 4) Lili Boshell, ASC, 1:19.18 5) Emma Rogers, ASC, 1:20.17

U16 Girls – SG Race 2

1) Abigail Kragt, ASC, 1:17.65 2) Ava Schweiger, ASC, 1:19.72 3) Taryn Miller, ASC, 1:19.83 4) Lili Boshell, ASC, 1:20.44 5) Avery Collins, ASC, 1:20.52

U16 Boys – SG State Championship

1) Finnigan Donley, ASC, 1:09.19 2) Maxwell Carl, AVST, 1:14.05 3) George Von Wichman, ASC 1:15.10 4) Ben Neuberger, ASC, 1:15.28 5) Ryder Deschamps, ASC, 1:15.87

U16 Boys – SG Race 2

1) Finnigan Donley, ASC, 1:08.48 2) Maxwell Carl, AVST, 1:13.43 3) Ben Neuberger, ASC, 1:14.20 4) Carson Hand, ASC, 1:15.66 5) Porter Langlie, ASC, 1:16.09

