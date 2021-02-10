Anchorage police chief to retire, under consideration for top job in San Jose

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll announced Wednesday that he intends to retire in June. Though planning to retire, Doll is also a leading candidate for chief of police in San Jose, California, according to city communications there.

In an email statement Wednesday, Doll addressed the San Jose opportunity.

“After nearly 25 years of public service in my hometown, I plan to retire this June. It’s been an honor and privilege to serve my community as a proud member of APD,” Doll wrote. “An opportunity with the San Jose Police Department has come up and I’m honored to be under consideration to be their next Chief of Police.”

Doll was named police chief in Anchorage in June 2017. He is one of seven finalists for the chief position in San Jose.

The city is having a candidate forum with the finalists on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.