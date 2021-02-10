Food security micro-grants available for Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federally funded micro-grants are available through the State Division of Agriculture for food security projects in Alaska.

“So food security in the most basic form is so people have adequate nutrition on a day to day basis, do you have the food you need? Are you worried about tomorrow’s food,” says David Schade, the director of the State Division of Agriculture. “Food Security is just that basic human need that we all have is to have adequate nutrition.”

Individuals, non-profits and tribes are eligible for the grants.

Individuals are eligible for $5,000 per year for three years and organizations are eligible for $10,000 per year for three years.

Each grant requires a 10% cost match by the person or entity awarded the grant, although individuals can request a waiver.

The money can be used to grow a garden, fence in livestock or even store subsistence foods.

“We’re trying to do is simplify and make this work for people out there in the villages in the communities, but it could be somebody that’s in downtown Anchorage that has a need and they come up with a good program so I want everybody to look at it,” says Schade.

The deadline to apply is Monday. Interested people or groups can apply online.

