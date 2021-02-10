Advertisement

Lego’s interactive quiz aims to teach kids online empathy

Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.
Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.(Source: Lego via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:24 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego wants to teach kids about online empathy with an interactive quiz on its website.

In the quiz, a new Lego hero named Captain Safety teams up with four other heroes to show children how to be more supportive of each other.

They have kids answer questions about situations meant to make them aware of other people’s feelings, needs and concerns on the internet.

The educational game debuted on Safer Internet Day, which was Tuesday.

Lego partnered on the quiz with the DQ Institute, a think tank that focuses on digital citizenship and online child safety.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized at the Ketchikan International Airport
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
(AST)
Anchorage man’s body recovered out of Hewitt Lake near Skwentna
Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Anchorage judge rules Dunleavy administration’s overhaul of union dues is unconstitutional
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrating with boat parade
TN Senators sit in on impeachment trial
Tennessee senators sitting in on impeachment trial
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed, J&J says