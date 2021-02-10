Pilot project could mean better response when someone is missing or murdered in rural Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new pilot project targeting rural Alaska aims to do a better job of helping villages respond when someone goes missing or is murdered. The effort, led by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska’s office, is part of a greater plan to address the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous persons nationwide, as well as Alaska, that is funded by the U.S. Justice Department.

U.S. Attorney for District of Alaska Bryan Schroder said the pilot project involves developing guidelines that villages can use so they know what to do when someone goes missing. The key, he said, is having the information available well-before a situation occurs.

“Each individual village is not really going to know necessarily how to react or how to work with all the different parts, the victim’s services groups, the community services groups, the press. And this gives them an opportunity to think about it ahead of time, and meet the people they’ll be dealing with ahead of time, and talk about this, and put it in the form they can use as a guide.”

Schroder said organizers are getting input from tribal groups to develop the guides, which will revolve around the type of law enforcement that is available to them. He said the hope is that eventually, they’ll come up with models that can work across the state.

“When it becomes time and we have other villages that are interested, we’ll be able to hand them [and say] ‘hey, here’s one that was done by another village of your similar size and configuration.’ And then we’ll work with you to adapt that to your special circumstances so it will be tailored to every village eventually.”

One Alaska Native advocate applauds the idea of allowing tribes and communities to determine what works best for them, but she questions whether law enforcement could do a better job of coordinating their own approach to searching for missing people in a way that is more equitable for rural Alaskans. Charlene Apok is the executive director of Data For Indigenous Justice, a nonprofit that maintains a database for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Alaska.

Apok said law enforcement agencies in Alaska have different approaches to gathering and sharing data, or might have different policies for when to report someone who is missing.

“It’s a little concerning when law enforcement hasn’t created streamlined protocols,” Apok said. “It would be much easier for all communities to engage and be able to work and address this issue if we were working with the same protocols across the board, versus having to adapt everything individually.”

Three tribal communities are taking part in the pilot project, located in Unalakleet, Koyukuk and Dillingham.

