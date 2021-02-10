Quantum Laundry Lounge bringing’s an old chore into the future with comfort, style and technology

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For most people, laundry day is a day of dread. It takes up time, it’s a chore, and fun is the last thing you’d associate with the task. It’s possible though, that your next laundry day is about to get a glow up.

“Quantum Laundry Lounge, quite frankly we think is the future of laundry not only in the state but across the country,” says co-owner Julian Martin.

The ownership group has embraced technology, going completely coin-less. You operate and pay for everything from your smartphone and if you don’t happen to have one of those there is a way to use a credit or debit card. The chemicals are directly injected into the wash and you can monitor how far along each load of laundry is on the Quantum Laundry Lounge app.

“Really what we’ve done here is putting all these things together to make a special experience that really can’t be found anywhere else in the country besides Anchorage, Alaska,” says Martin.

While the bells and whistles of the wash are useful, it’s probably not the part that will feel comforting or enjoyable. The atmosphere in the lounge is also expected to be a draw. Free wifi, a fully staffed coffee lounge, TV’s, speakers, music, they even hope to eventually be able to sell beer and wine.

“Increasingly we see people putting a value on time and experiences. And so even if you do have a laundry machine at home, a lot of Americans are thinking why would it waste my entire Saturday doing laundry when I could come to a place that does it better, faster, and in a more convenient place,” says co-owner JR Wilcox.

The Quantum Laundry Lounge opened for the first time Wednesday and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

So the next time that your hamper is full, your kid’s clothes are overflowing, and you need to get out of the house for sanity’s sake. Perhaps a new take on an old chore can provide a relaxing experience when you need it most.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.