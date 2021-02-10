Advertisement

Sen. Murkowski votes Trump’s impeachment trial is constitutional, crossing party lines

(KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday marked the opening of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. A vote on whether or not the trial is constitutional was taken and Sen. Lisa Murkowski crossed party lines with her vote.

Murkowski was one of six Republican senators who voted alongside the Democrats, while Sen. Dan Sullivan voted with the majority of his party.

“The vote today was not about President Trump. It was about the Senate retaining jurisdiction to try a former official who was impeached while in office for acts done while in office,” said Murkowski in a prepared statement. “The Senate should not be so quick to forever give away its power to take corrective actions that may, at some point, be necessary. The Legislature must serve as a check on the Executive. Limiting this branch’s authority is not a precedent I will set.”

In a statement, Sullivan’s press secretary, Nate Adams, said that Sullivan’s vote reflected his concerns over proceeding with the trial.

“Like so many Americans, Senator Sullivan was very angered by the riot that engulfed the Capitol on January 6. However, a trial to impeach a former president who has already been removed from office is without precedent in our country’s history,” Adams wrote via email. “Senator Sullivan has grave concerns about proceeding with this trial and what this vast expansion of Congress’ impeachment powers will mean for our country’s future.”

The Senate voted 56-44 to proceed with the trial, though Trump has been out of the office for a handful of weeks already.

At least 17 Republican senators would need to vote alongside all 50 Democrats for Trump to be convicted.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday
The 2021 Anchorage Market is looking for a new home
Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News)
Man found dead on hiking trail in Eagle River
Money
Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized at the Ketchikan International Airport
Aimee Pike holding her record-breaking Burbot.
11-year-old Wasilla girl wins certificate for catching youth category trophy burbot

Latest News

Meal prep companies across the nation report jump in business during the pandemic (Aegis Elite...
Prepared meal plans show a significant increase during the pandemic
Coronavirus
1 death, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
The BBB warns of increased COVID-19 vaccine-related scams
The BBB warns of increased COVID-19 vaccine-related scams
Money
Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized at the Ketchikan International Airport