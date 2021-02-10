Sen. Murkowski votes Trump’s impeachment trial is constitutional, crossing party lines

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday marked the opening of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. A vote on whether or not the trial is constitutional was taken and Sen. Lisa Murkowski crossed party lines with her vote.

Murkowski was one of six Republican senators who voted alongside the Democrats, while Sen. Dan Sullivan voted with the majority of his party.

“The vote today was not about President Trump. It was about the Senate retaining jurisdiction to try a former official who was impeached while in office for acts done while in office,” said Murkowski in a prepared statement. “The Senate should not be so quick to forever give away its power to take corrective actions that may, at some point, be necessary. The Legislature must serve as a check on the Executive. Limiting this branch’s authority is not a precedent I will set.”

In a statement, Sullivan’s press secretary, Nate Adams, said that Sullivan’s vote reflected his concerns over proceeding with the trial.

“Like so many Americans, Senator Sullivan was very angered by the riot that engulfed the Capitol on January 6. However, a trial to impeach a former president who has already been removed from office is without precedent in our country’s history,” Adams wrote via email. “Senator Sullivan has grave concerns about proceeding with this trial and what this vast expansion of Congress’ impeachment powers will mean for our country’s future.”

The Senate voted 56-44 to proceed with the trial, though Trump has been out of the office for a handful of weeks already.

At least 17 Republican senators would need to vote alongside all 50 Democrats for Trump to be convicted.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.