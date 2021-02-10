Snow tapers off, with warming trend to commence

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fresh coating of snow is greeting much of Southcentral this morning, as light snow showers continue to fall. While most locations are seeing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, the snow is of low water quality and will lead to quick removal. Snow will linger through the first part of the morning for Anchorage and much of the Valley before the activity begins to taper off. The only exceptions will be extreme western parts of the Susitna Valley and coastal regions where passing snow showers will stick around into Thursday.

As the snow comes to an end, a push of warmer air will lead to a warming trend across Southcentral. Even with the cloudy skies we are seeing, temperatures should have no trouble warming into the middle and upper teens through the day. Much like we saw yesterday, our warmest time of the day will occur into the night as the warmer air builds in. Even with warmer conditions arriving, light winds out of the north up to 15 mph will still keep wind chills in the single digits for much of the day.

Overnight into Thursday clouds will slowly begin to break away. While sunny skies won’t be fully seen until Friday, we’ll begin to see peeks of it through the day Thursday. It’s here where temperatures will have no trouble warming into the upper 20s and lower 30s across Southcentral. It will feel nice compared to the more recent cold snap that has engulfed the state.

Speaking of which, Juneau and much of the panhandle continues to see bitterly cold conditions. For the first time in over a decade, Juneau officially fell below zero degrees. Thankfully, warmer conditions are returning to Southeast as well. Although temperatures will still be well-below average for this time of year.

Sunshine will take hold from Southeast to Southcentral into the weekend, with quiet and cold conditions sticking around.

Have a safe Wednesday!

