Snow works its way through southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is dominating the interior and edges into western Canada.

The Aleutians will see several strong low pressure systems over the next few days, bring in warmer air to mainland areas of the state. Overnight, wind chill warnings for north and northwest Alaska, where wind chills could plunge to 55 to 75 below zero!

