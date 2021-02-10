Advertisement

Snow works its way through southcentral

Temperatures slow warm up to the 20s and 30s.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:18 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is dominating the interior and edges into western Canada.

The Aleutians will see several strong low pressure systems over the next few days, bring in warmer air to mainland areas of the state. Overnight, wind chill warnings for north and northwest Alaska, where wind chills could plunge to 55 to 75 below zero!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the weekend and into Monday
The 2021 Anchorage Market is looking for a new home
Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News)
Man found dead on hiking trail in Eagle River
Money
Over $250,000 worth of drugs seized at the Ketchikan International Airport
Gov. Mike Dunleavy
Anchorage judge rules Dunleavy administration’s overhaul of union dues is unconstitutional

Latest News

Tuesday, February 9 Morning Weather
Clouds move in, with light snow by evening
Tuesday, February 9 Morning Weather
Tuesday, February 9 Morning Weather
2-8-21_JP-Studio
Alaska Endures A Deep Freeze
Monday, February 8 Morning Weather
Kick-starting the week with coldest air of the season!