Teachers and at-risk Alaskans over 50 will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine after state expands eligibility

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting this week, teachers and child care workers of all ages and at-risk Alaskans over 50 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced Wednesday that the state was expanding vaccine eligibility to certain groups who would have had to wait longer to get vaccinated under its original plan.

Beginning Thursday, those who can sign-up to get the vaccine include those who meet the following requirements:

Alaskans who are age 50 and above and who have a high-risk medical condition.

Education staff, regardless of age, including pre-K-12 educators, child care workers and other support staff.

Frontline essential workers 50 years and above who work within six feet of others.

Those working in congregate settings, including acute psychiatric facilities, group homes, shelters, substance misuse and treatment facilities, and transitional living homes.

According to a release from DHSS, those previously eligible — people 65 years and above and most health care workers — can still sign up for a vaccine if they haven’t already.

To check a full list that details those eligible starting Thursday, you can visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

